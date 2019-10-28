Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 402.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total value of $387,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,680.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,198. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $211.90. The stock has a market cap of $121.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.88 and its 200 day moving average is $187.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Leerink Swann set a $189.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.28.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

