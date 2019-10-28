Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americas Gold And Silver Corporation is a metal producer. It is engaged in the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of precious metal properties. The company’s properties consist of San Rafael mine in Mexico and the Galena Complex in Idaho, USA. Americas Gold And Silver Corporation, formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation, is based in Toronto, Canada. “

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $3.24 on Friday. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Americas Silver by 77.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 15,464 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Americas Silver during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Americas Silver during the second quarter valued at $167,000.

About Americas Silver

Americas Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

