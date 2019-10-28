American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sidoti lowered American Woodmark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered American Woodmark from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of AMWD stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,353. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day moving average is $84.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.24. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $101.18.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.15 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $79,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,950.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,803 shares of company stock worth $831,530. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 312.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 69.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

