American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lowered by LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC

LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,731 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 1.5% of LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in American Express by 75.8% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,474 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $2,765,000. Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,026,438 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $126,704,000 after purchasing an additional 45,628 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,434 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $118.58. 2,497,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.91. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,619,732.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,465 shares of company stock valued at $3,635,366 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.49.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.