American Express (NYSE:AXP) is Cubic Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,443 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 2.0% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of American Express by 75.8% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,474 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,765,000. Swedbank lifted its position in shares of American Express by 4.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,026,438 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $126,704,000 after buying an additional 45,628 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 4.3% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,434 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $879,990.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,447,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,465 shares of company stock worth $3,635,366. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.23. 658,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,383. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.91. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.49.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

