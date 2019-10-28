American Asset Management Inc. Buys 175 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

American Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 13.6% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 73,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.98. 843,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,040,505. The stock has a market cap of $163.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.86. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.68%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Vining Sparks raised shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.