Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to post sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. Amdocs posted sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amdocs from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Amdocs by 1,017.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Amdocs by 3.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 210,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Amdocs by 13.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Amdocs by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 263,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,436,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 93.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.07. The company had a trading volume of 376,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,442. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.88. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 30.48%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

