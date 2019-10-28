Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $2,040.00 at Oppenheimer

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s FY2021 earnings at $42.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,350.00 price objective (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,207.06.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $10.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,772.00. The stock had a trading volume of 192,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,771.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,844.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.87 billion, a PE ratio of 87.95, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 23.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,515. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total value of $6,164,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,719,000 after buying an additional 9,302,331 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3,787.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,799,352,000 after buying an additional 3,498,279 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,520,276,000 after buying an additional 491,118 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,045,000 after buying an additional 422,352 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $49,389,711,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.