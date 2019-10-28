Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given a $2,200.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been given a $2,200.00 price objective by equities researchers at Macquarie in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,275.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,189.97.

Amazon.com stock traded up $15.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,777.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,702,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,891. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,771.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,844.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.24, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,515. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,759.03, for a total value of $4,397,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,590,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

