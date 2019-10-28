Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given a $2,200.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been given a $2,200.00 price objective by equities researchers at Macquarie in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,275.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,189.97.
Amazon.com stock traded up $15.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,777.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,702,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,891. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,771.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,844.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.24, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54.
In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,515. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,759.03, for a total value of $4,397,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,590,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
