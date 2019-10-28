Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given a $2,080.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price target on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen set a $2,400.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,189.97.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $15.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,777.08. 3,702,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,085,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,771.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,844.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 23.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total transaction of $5,173,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,475,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,197,637.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $4,545,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 27.6% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

