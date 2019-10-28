Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $79,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302,331 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,799,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,279 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 157.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,520,276,000 after purchasing an additional 491,118 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 186.8% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,045,000 after purchasing an additional 422,352 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $49,389,711,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners cut their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (down from $2,350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,207.06.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total transaction of $5,173,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,475,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,761.33 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,771.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,844.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $880.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.75 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

