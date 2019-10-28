Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AAD opened at €111.60 ($129.77) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €103.30 and a 200 day moving average of €112.62. The company has a market cap of $580.12 million and a PE ratio of 22.50. Amadeus FiRe has a 12 month low of €78.50 ($91.28) and a 12 month high of €126.60 ($147.21). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.17.

Get Amadeus FiRe alerts:

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus FiRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus FiRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.