Alumina (ASX:AWC) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.32

Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and traded as low as $2.27. Alumina shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 25,887,021 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$2.32 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75.

About Alumina (ASX:AWC)

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

