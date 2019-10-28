Altus Midstream (ALTM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Altus Midstream to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter.
NYSE ALTM opened at $2.44 on Monday. Altus Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71.
In related news, CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
