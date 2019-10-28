Altus Midstream (ALTM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Altus Midstream to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter.

NYSE ALTM opened at $2.44 on Monday. Altus Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altus Midstream from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Altus Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

In related news, CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

