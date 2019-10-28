Altium (ASX:ALU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) dropped 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$32.33 ($22.93) and last traded at A$32.42 ($22.99), approximately 354,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 866,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$32.52 ($23.06).

The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$33.44.

About Altium (ASX:ALU)

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems, Electronic System Solutions, and Cloud Applications segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers community; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

