Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.3% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 16,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,054,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Alphabet by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Finally, Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $24.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,288.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,243,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,882. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,225.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,177.45. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,299.24. The company has a market capitalization of $873.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.25 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.97.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

