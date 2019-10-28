Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Position Lowered by LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC

LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Ally Financial makes up approximately 3.1% of LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,969,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,768,000 after purchasing an additional 360,987 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,067,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,715 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Ally Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,981,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,371,000 after acquiring an additional 20,218 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Ally Financial by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,288,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ally Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,074,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLY. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price objective on Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.58.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $69,193.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,886.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 6,666 shares of company stock worth $216,556 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,471,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05. Ally Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.36%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

