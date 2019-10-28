Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 9,000 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 11.8% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 22.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 96,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $277,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDS opened at $254.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.01. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.31 and a 1 year high of $305.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $364.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.39 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.86, for a total value of $21,214,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 467,368 shares in the company, valued at $132,199,712.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.30, for a total value of $320,575.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,558 shares of company stock worth $22,152,389 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $240.00 target price on FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.08.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

