Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.05% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBA. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 272,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 24,687 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 11,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

RBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. OTR Global upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.50 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

In other news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 2,428 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $96,634.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,279 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $89,633.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,626 shares in the company, valued at $221,270.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,709 shares of company stock worth $344,944 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBA opened at $40.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.70. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $36.25.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.51 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.