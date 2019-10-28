Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,394.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Gary Maxwell sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,266.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas O’boyle, Jr. sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $81,383.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,564.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,519 shares of company stock valued at $9,408,464 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $114.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.06. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $119.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.34.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

