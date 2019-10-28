Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 58.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 47,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 116,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on shares of Korn Ferry and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $37.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.16. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

