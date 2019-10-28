Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.12% of Navient worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the second quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the second quarter worth $49,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the second quarter worth $64,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Navient in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Navient in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Navient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Navient from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

NAVI opened at $13.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 13.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07. Navient Corp has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Navient had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.