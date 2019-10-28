Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Lowered to $70.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALB. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.23.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $63.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $58.63 and a 12-month high of $108.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.50 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Norris bought 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,799.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164 shares in the company, valued at $10,604.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,383,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 30.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,777,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,000 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at $51,037,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $584,695,000 after purchasing an additional 682,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Albemarle by 51.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,729,000 after purchasing an additional 420,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its stake in Albemarle by 3,990.3% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 357,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,180,000 after purchasing an additional 348,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

