Alamo Group (ALG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Alamo Group to post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Alamo Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ALG opened at $122.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Alamo Group has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $124.78. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.04%.

In other news, EVP Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $106,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $130,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,645 shares of company stock worth $394,547. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ALG. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

