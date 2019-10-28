AK Steel (AKS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AK Steel had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AK Steel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of AKS opened at $2.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $790.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. AK Steel has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $4.03.
About AK Steel
AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.
