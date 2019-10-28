Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Short Interest Up 70.4% in October

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 720,000 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the September 15th total of 422,600 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 292,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ:AFYA traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $26.90. 20,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Afya has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $32.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.60.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $3.24. The firm had revenue of $45.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Afya will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AFYA shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Afya in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Afya in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Afya in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.20 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Afya in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Afya presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.37.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

