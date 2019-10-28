AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) PT Set at $55.00 by Bank of America

Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AFL. Evercore ISI downgraded AFLAC from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.57 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James downgraded AFLAC from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.73.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,397. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.41. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.71. AFLAC has a fifty-two week low of $41.84 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AFLAC will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.96%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,148. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider June P. Howard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $209,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,338.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in AFLAC by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 19,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in AFLAC by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 19,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. raised its position in AFLAC by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

