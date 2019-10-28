Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AMG stock traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.50. 946,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,713. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.66. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.65. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $71.08 and a one year high of $119.96.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barrington Research set a $100.00 target price on Affiliated Managers Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

In other news, Director Samuel T. Byrne purchased 6,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.77 per share, with a total value of $584,905.53. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,909.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nathaniel Dalton sold 23,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $1,767,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,013,473.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

