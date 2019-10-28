Aeron (ARN) Market Cap Hits $3.98 Million

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Aeron token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002138 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, Mercatox, HitBTC and Tidex. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00213970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.25 or 0.01501393 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028788 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00117961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, HitBTC, IDEX, Radar Relay, Binance, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Mercatox, Tidex, Coinrail, Kuna and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

