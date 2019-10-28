Aencoin (AEN) Reaches One Day Volume of $352,840.00

Aencoin (CURRENCY:AEN) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. During the last week, Aencoin has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. One Aencoin token can now be bought for $0.0371 or 0.00000393 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN. Aencoin has a market cap of $9.92 million and $352,840.00 worth of Aencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aencoin Profile

AEN is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2018. Aencoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,265,785 tokens. Aencoin’s official Twitter account is @aencoin . Aencoin’s official website is www.aencoin.com . The Reddit community for Aencoin is /r/Aenco and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aencoin

Aencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

