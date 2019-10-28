aelf (ELF) Price Tops $0.0943 on Major Exchanges

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 28th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0943 or 0.00001016 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, Allbit, IDEX and Binance. aelf has a market capitalization of $51.37 million and $18.36 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00217395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.65 or 0.01482505 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028985 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00115736 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Tokenomy, AirSwap, CoinTiger, Binance, BigONE, OKEx, IDEX, DDEX, Bibox, Allbit, Hotbit, BCEX, Gate.io, Bithumb, ABCC, Kyber Network, GOPAX, Huobi, Ethfinex, Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

