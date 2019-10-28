AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,056,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,088,000 after buying an additional 512,900 shares during the period. Colrain Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

NYSE:SLB opened at $35.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.49. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

In other news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

