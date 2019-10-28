AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,981 Shares of NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:NMS opened at $14.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88. NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%.

About NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

