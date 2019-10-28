AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,162 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in HP by 2.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 106,546 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 19.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 4.1% during the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 9.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 268,164 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 23,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in HP by 27.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.42.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 265.02%. The company had revenue of $14.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $7,873,449.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of HP to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on shares of HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.73.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

