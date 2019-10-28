AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD opened at $213.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.49 and a 200-day moving average of $216.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.44 and a 1-year high of $232.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $168.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.53.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.