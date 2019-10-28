AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Hologic by 15.9% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 89,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 12,273 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 172.0% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Hologic by 1.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Hologic by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 102,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter valued at about $10,105,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

In related news, Chairman Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $9,480,692.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $381,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $47.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $52.19.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.91 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 27.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.