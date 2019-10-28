AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 1,416 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 418.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 467,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,006,000 after purchasing an additional 376,951 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3,374.6% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $129.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.63 and a 200 day moving average of $126.11. The company has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $94.53 and a 12-month high of $141.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

In related news, Director Lisa Hook sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total value of $816,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,343.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Drucker sold 62,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $8,431,163.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 533,516 shares in the company, valued at $71,608,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 331,737 shares of company stock worth $44,517,690. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James set a $149.00 price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

