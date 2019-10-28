ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Dawson James lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

ADMA Biologics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.76. 422,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,109. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $277.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.71. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 323.54% and a negative return on equity of 214.26%. Analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 13,268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 16,443 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

