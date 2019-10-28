Adelphoi (ADL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $225.00

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. In the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded 40.3% higher against the US dollar. One Adelphoi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. Adelphoi has a market cap of $115,001.00 and approximately $225.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00212121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.63 or 0.01485390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030108 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00120506 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi launched on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io . Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

