Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,203,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,813,000 after buying an additional 1,210,417 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 829,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,148,000 after buying an additional 525,381 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,711,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,475,000 after buying an additional 393,721 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,812,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,564,000 after purchasing an additional 323,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.46.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.00. 8,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,576. Sealed Air Corp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.81.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 121.14% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.60%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

