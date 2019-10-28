Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 3,400 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. trimmed its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total value of $261,306.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,569 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,903.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $2,710,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,906.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,412 shares of company stock worth $3,810,168. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $579.88. 169,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $547.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $358.17 and a 1 year high of $580.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.76.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

