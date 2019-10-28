Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $17.89 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Broadcom by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $289.01. 32,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.83 and its 200 day moving average is $286.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $208.23 and a one year high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). Broadcom had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.98 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $2.65 dividend. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $578,860.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.71, for a total transaction of $5,774,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,550,860. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $285.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.06.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

