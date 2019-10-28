Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 32,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,652. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $29.82. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.21). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $6,965,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 17.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.