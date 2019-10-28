Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Cut by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,476 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,379 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $4,020,821.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,322,860.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $3,753,552.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,236.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,497 shares of company stock valued at $11,672,500 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

ABT traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.59. 2,039,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,921,954. The company has a market cap of $143.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

