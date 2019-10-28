Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Cut by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,936 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.8% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,888.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,377,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,040,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,332,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,474,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $158,475,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8,669.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,401,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $140,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,303 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,768,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,351,217. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.47 and a 200 day moving average of $81.85. The company has a market cap of $143.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $65.44 and a 1 year high of $88.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $219,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,983.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,497 shares of company stock valued at $11,672,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

