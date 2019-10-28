A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A10 Networks, Inc. provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances and as virtual appliances across its Thunder Series and AX Series product families. A10 Networks, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSE ATEN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 185,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,415. The company has a market capitalization of $503.14 million, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $8.29.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.06 million. A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. A10 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in A10 Networks by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in A10 Networks by 25.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in A10 Networks by 44.4% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

