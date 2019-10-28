$649.22 Million in Sales Expected for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will report $649.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $657.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $636.09 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $645.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.44 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

NDAQ stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.73. The company had a trading volume of 623,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,514. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $105.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.84%.

In other news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $530,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $145,973.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,801 shares of company stock worth $1,158,532. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 71.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Nasdaq by 3.3% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 20.0% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

