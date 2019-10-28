522,600 Shares in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Bought by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 522,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,646,000. Metlife accounts for about 1.3% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned about 0.06% of Metlife at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Metlife by 784.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,545,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918,508 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Metlife by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,133,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Metlife by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,433 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Metlife by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,286,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Metlife by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,986,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,346,000 after acquiring an additional 933,688 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,535. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $51.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MET. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.51.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

