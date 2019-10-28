$40,000.00 in Sales Expected for TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) will announce sales of $40,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. TG Therapeutics also reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $150,000.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $26.24 million, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $52.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99,488.13% and a negative return on equity of 496.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 45.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,119.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,541,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $9.38.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

