3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.92.

MMM opened at $166.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.05 and a 200 day moving average of $172.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.30. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in 3M by 3.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in 3M by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in 3M by 2.6% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC raised its position in 3M by 5.1% in the third quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in 3M by 0.3% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

